Pandemic Leave Payments Continue While Isolation Remains Mandatory

Paid pandemic leave will be continued indefinitely, following a meeting of national cabinet.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and state and territory leaders have agreed to maintain the Covid payment for as long as isolation requirements are mandated.

"While the government requires mandated isolation, the government has a responsibility to provide support."

"We remain obviously of the view if people are sick, whether from COVID or from other health issues, they should not be at work," Mr Albanese said.

The pandemic payment of $540 for people required to isolate for five days will continue to be a split between the commonwealth and the states and territories.

The government will limit claims to a maximum of three payments over six months, except in extraordinary cases.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr