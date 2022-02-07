Pandemic Rule Changes Loom As Cases Rise & Fall

New South Wales recorded a slight jump in cases with 9,690 new infections detected on Tuesday, up 2,253 from the previous day.

Of today's new infections, 2,880 were reported through positive PCR tests, while 6,810 cases were detected from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

Sadly, another 18 lives have been lost with Covid in the past 24-hour reporting period.

Hosptialisations have eased slightly with 2,069 patients admitted to NSW hospitals with Covid, including 132 in intensive care, down from 2,099 and 137 respectively on Monday.

Currently, 94 per cent of residents aged over 16 are now fully vaccinated, while over 95 per cent have received their first dose and 44 per cent have been triple-vaxxed.

It comes as Premier Dominic Perrottet flags that restrictions could be lifted by the end of the month.

The premier on Monday boasted that the state was “on track” to lift some restrictions including face masks and working-from-home.

“We rolled those restrictions over but if I look across the state right now we’re in a very strong position,” he said.

“I’m confident with where we sit.”

Cautious to not reveal too much about foreseeable changes, Mr Perrottet said confirmed that “everything is going well”.

