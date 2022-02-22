Pandemic Rules Likely To Ease As Australia Returns To Normal

Just as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced all remaining pandemic rules would be ditched in England, Australia edges closer to a version of 'Covid normal'.

Health Minister Greg Hunt revealed on Tuesday that relaxing isolation requirements for household contacts of Covid positive cases will be the next step in living with the virus.

It comes as the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) is reviewing close contact rules, with seven days isolation periods set to be scrapped.

"The next step on the return to normal is to consider expanding that definition through the work of the AHPPC," Hunt said.

"It has worked well with our nurses; it has worked well with those in critical sectors to ensure that there's adequate workforce.

"So, there is that capacity. And I know that New South Wales and Victoria, with the Commonwealth's support, are leading that work and I strongly support that direction," the health minister said.

It follows the federal government's move in mid-January to extend Covid isolation exemptions, to include people working in transport and freight, as well as food distribution.

Meanwhile, in South Australia while on the campaign trail, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said it was inevitable that restrictions will be further reduced over time.

“We’re continuing to monitor the health situation here in Australia and it has certainly improved," he said. "We’ve seen a peak in omicron cases. We’ve seen a reduction in ICU and hospitalisation numbers, and as you know people are getting back to work."

“Some of those workforce shortages, particularly the high levels of absenteeism are starting to abate"

“I think this is the next step in the road, reducing the restrictions even further,” he said.

In the meantime, Covid cases across Australia look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 263 (258 local)

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 3 / 0

Northern Territory

New cases: 716

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 123 / 3

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 583

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 41 / 1

Queensland

New cases: 5,583

Covid-related deaths: 5

Hospital and ICU admissions: 394 / 34

New South Wales

New cases: 8,752

Covid-related deaths: 14

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,293 / 71

Victoria

New cases: 6,786

Covid-related deaths: 14

Hospital and ICU admissions: 345 / 48

South Australia

New cases: 1,378

Covid-related deaths: 3

Hospital and ICU admissions: 205 / 12

Tasmania

New cases: 820

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 11 / 2

