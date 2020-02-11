"Panic In Their System" | MG Weighs In On The Sydney Roosters Pursuit Of Josh Morris

The player movement madness in the NRL never sleeps.

Just 30 days from the start of the 2020 NRL season and Josh Morris wants out of his contract with the Cronulla Sharks to join brother Brett at the Sydney Roosters.

The Roosters are struggling for depth in the centres following the release of Latrell Mitchell and the year-ending injury to Billy Smith.

So is going after Josh Morris a panic buy for the Roosters?

Triple M's Mark Geyer weighed in on the situation on The Rush with MG on Monday night.

Fox League and Triple M's James Hooper joined The Rush Hour with MG to provide all the behind-the-scenes details on the Josh Morris situation; hear the full chat below.