Panthers Could Struggle In 2020 If They Don't Change Their Style Of Play According To Ryan Girdler

Ryan Girdler has told Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG, the Penrith Panthers could struggle in 2020 if they don't alter their playing style to suit a key off-season signing.

The first year of Ivan Cleary's second stint in charge of the club saw the club miss the finals, finishing a disappointing 10th.

The Panthers side "struggled with the football" according to Girdler, with the club legend urging the side to change their style of play to get the best out of new recruit, Api Koroisau.

The was part of a broader chat around the Panthers, in which both Girdler and Mark Geyer were asked about which Cleary - Ivan or Nathan - is under the most pressure heading into the 2020 NRL season; listen to the full chat below.