Panthers’ Premiership Success Hasn’t Sunk In For Sleepless Cleary

Nathan Cleary is off to bed this morning after spending the night celebrating the Penrith Panthers' 28-12 premiership triumph against the Parramatta Eels on Sunday evening.

Cleary, speaking to Channel 7’s Sunrise on Monday morning, was shirtless and had ski goggles around his neck with KFC wet wipes visible in the lenses.

He said he had been up all night celebrating not only his team’s win, but the Panthers’ and Eels’ battle for the west.

“Not really (sunk in yet). I think when I get home and have a like an hour sleep then you know, I’ll feel better,” Cleary said.

“I think it was pretty cool that Parra and Penrith were able to represent in the grand final, its’ western Sydney through and through and its never happened before

“They’re both footy crazy, it’s pretty cool.”

The Panthers 16-point victory secured them back-to-back premierships.

