Panty Thief Caught With His Pants Down

A thrifty thief has stolen lingerie from an adult shop in Perth's cultural centre.

Police are investigating reports of a man with a 'clearly larger' frame stuffing lingerie down his pants before making a dash for the exit.

The alleged thief was caught unawares when the security tag set off an alarm in the Northbridge shop attracting staff to the kinky knickers.

The underwear poacher allegedly pushed the sales assistant to the wall to make his escape.

The West Australian reports a police spokesperson has confirmed the man was "clearly larger" than the underwear he's stolen.

