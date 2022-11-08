Paraglider Airlifted To Hospital After 30 Metre Fall Down Cliff

A paraglider has been seriously injured after falling 30 metres down a cliff face at Sydney’s Northern Beaches on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called out to Long Reef Point Look Out on Tuesday afternoon following reports a paraglider had become trapped in bushes on the cliffside.

Paramedics arrived to find the man wedged in some bushes around 30 metres down the cliff.

According to Ambulance NSW Inspector Andrew Wood, emergency services were winched down on a rope to inspect the man.

"Police went down on foot to try and locate the man before critical care paramedics roped down to treat and assess him on the cliff face,” he said.

The man was then removed from the cliff face using ropes and pulleys before being airlifted to the Royal North Shore Hospital.

