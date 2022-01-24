Paralympian Lauren Parker Named Newcastle's Citizen Of The Year

Paralympic silver medalist Lauren Parker has been awarded Newcastle's Citizen of the Year title, after an impressive 2021 season.

The wheelchair athlete will be honoured at City Of Newcastle's 2022 Awards on Monday.

Along with a 2nd place finish in the paratriathlete event at Tokyo, Parker claimed her third World Paratriathlon Championship in Abu Dhabi.

At 33 years of age, she is the youngest recipient of the award.

"I want people to know how honoured I am. I'm very proud of it and I'm very proud to be a Novocastrian," she said on Sunday. "I've travelled around the whole world and I still come back to Newcastle knowing it is the best place in the world. I'm so proud to live here. "Newcastle is a wonderful community and has supported me for a number of years. A lot of athletes have come out of Newcastle as well, and it's a great community to have grown up in and to be a part of." Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes described Parker as a proud citizen who upheld the city's representation on the world stage "Lauren epitomises the Citizen of the Year title; her never-give-up attitude inspiring countless Novocastrians as she achieves anything she sets her mind to," Cr Nelmes said. "Her strength and resilience is admirable, always giving 110% despite the daily battles we don't see, managing ongoing pain from her injuries." Post Parker suffered a cycling accident in 2018, paralysing her from the waist down. Now, her accolades and resilience continues to inspire a nation. "I'm proud to be an ambassador for the city and for people who face challenges of any kind," she said. "If I had to have my accident for a reason, then I'm glad that could be a reason - that I'm inspiring a lot people. It makes me feel good if I'm making a difference in other people's lives from my own story, but I am just being myself and doing the sport I love." Other recipients include Ashley Harrison from University of Newcastle as the Young Citizen of the Year, and Jan Chamberlain as Newcastle's Senior Citizen of the Year, recognised for her work in social housing.

