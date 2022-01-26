Paralympian Star Dylan Alcott Named Australian Of The Year 2022

An advocate for paralympic athletes and anyone with a disability, Dylan Alcott continues to leave a lasting legacy - being named the most recent Australian of the Year.

As Alcott prepares for an unbelievable 8 straight Australian Open titles in what will be his final tournament before retirement, the 31-year-old accepted the highest honour on Tuesday.

"The last two years have been so tough on so many people and I feel honestly ridiculous being here," he said during his acceptance speech.

Alcott selflessly recognised emergency workers for their efforts through a strenuous period of uncertainty nationwide.

"To our front-line workers, our nurses, our doctors, people running our vaccines, ambulances, firefighters, you deserve this much more than a guy who hits tennis balls and loves talking. I really mean that. It's such a huge honour."

Most known for his tennis achievements, winning 23 quad wheelchair Grand Slams, Alcott is an advocate for helping those with disabilities.

Organising and establishing music festivals, community groups and more, Alcott's recognition reflects what he's been able to achieve at a young age.

He was named Australian Paralympian of the Year in 2016, claimed Gold medal at Beijing 2008 for wheelchair basketball, and is the only male athlete to ever complete the Golden Slam (winning all four slams in a calendar year).

The achievements don't end there.

Dylan received an Order of Australia medal in 2009, and established the Dylan Alcott Foundation in 2017 which assists scholarship funding to Aussies with a disability.

Alcott flew into Canberra for the ceremony, not expecting to receive the honours. Following the event, he'll return to Melbourne in time for his final match on Rod Laver Arena.

A long-serving volunteer with St John Ambulance, Val Dempsey was named Senior Australian of the Year for 2022, after her tireless work during the fire season.

