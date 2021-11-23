Paramedics Keep Busy As School Leavers Enter Day Three Of Schoolies Celebrations

Paramedics have been keeping busy over the past 24 hours as Surfers Paradise enters day three of Schoolies celebrations.

There has been a total of 83 Schoolies participants assessed by medical staff at the Schoolies medical hub overnight with six of those 83 requiring further treatment in hospital.

No major issues have occurred so far with only two Schoolies participants arrested for various street offences.

More issues appear to be coming from Toolies and non-schoolies participants in Surfers Paradise with 27 people taken into custody on street and public nuisance offences.

Surfers Paradise police have labelled 2021 Schoolies participants the “best behaved” group of school leavers in many years.

According to Acting Chief Superintendent Rhys Wildman, this year’s group are the most well-behaved group to hit the glitter strip since 2017.

“Since 2017, over the last five years of Schoolies operations being recorded here on the Gold Coast, figures so far have revealed this cohort of schoolies are actually the best,” he said.

“That is a really, really encouraging sign… It’s a real credit to everyone.

“I’m sure that also provides some relief to parents who are no doubt a bit concerned about sending their child down to schoolies, but they are being well looked after.”

