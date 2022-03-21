Paramedics Strike In A Push For More Resources & Higher Pay

Paramedics in New South Wales have gone on strike in a push for more resources and higher pay.

New South Wales paramedics have denied calls to leave their own stations in order to fill roster gaps for 24 hours.

Despite the 24-hour strike, paramedics have said that patients will not be impacted by the move.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The VIC Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Australian Paramedics Association NSW president Chris Kastelan told 9 News the strike has been organised to address under-resourcing.

"We'll still show up, care for patients, and respond to Triple Zero calls. Our action quite deliberately targets under resourcing from NSW Ambulance, without compromising care to patients or communities," he said.

Today’s strike is the second industrial action from paramedics within the past year.

According to Mr Kastelan, ambulance response times have dropped dramatically over the past 10 years.

"Of comparable states, NSW has the worst paramedic to population ratio, and worst spending per capita. Our ambulance response times have worsened by more than 40 per cent during the last decade. Something has got to change," he said.

"We urgently need another 1500 paramedics just to bring staffing ratios in line with other states.

The Government needs to step up, listen to frontline workers, and invest in better outcomes."

The strike comes as nurses across the state consider a strike of their own with health staff seeking out a pay rise of 4.75 percent and better nurse to staff ratios.

Nurses are set to vote on a strike for March 31 which is likely to run for at least 24 hours.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.