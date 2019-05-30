Paramedics Treat Male Patient Struck By Bus At Currumbin

A man has been hit by a bus in Currumbin this morning.

Emergency crews raced to the scene at the corner of Teemangum St and Cooinda Ave after the incident at 6:15am on Friday.

Paramedics treated a male patient at the scene, and said he was conscious and stable when they transported him to the Gold Coast University Hospital shortly before 7am.



Meantime, police were looking for the driver of another vehicle, following a crash on the Gold Coast Highway at Surfers Paradise.

They said the driver fled the scene after a car collided with a street lamp near the corner of Surfers Paradise Blvd around 2am.