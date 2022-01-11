Parents Concerned Over Vaccine Shortages For Eligible SA Kids

A vaccine shortage for children in South Australia is creating uncertainty for the beginning of the school year, with many parents requesting more clarity about on-site learning.

The return of school dates in three weeks is being overshadowed by lack of vaccine availability, after children aged five to 11 were added to the eligible first dose cohort.

SA Health have announced they'll have 140,000 vaccine doses incoming by next week to administer to the state’s 148,000 children.

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said officials are expecting a mass supply roll for pop-up state clinics to help move the rollout along.

“Scheduled childhood vaccination deliveries into SA sites are 54,700 doses last week, 40,000 doses this week, 45,500 doses next week,” Mr Birmingham said.

“That’s more than 140,000 doses to cover every 5-11 year old in SA whose parents want a first dose."

“To maximise the workforce able to deliver child vaccinations it is entirely appropriate that doses are supplied to GPs and pharmacies as well as to SA Health.”

Premier Steven Marshall said workforce shortages and supply issues has proved a major problem nationwide, but expects Canberra to deliver the adequate vaccines for South Australian children.

Chief Health Officer Nicola Spurrier has been working to establish a safe return-to-class model for students as the rollout continues.

Three options are being investigated for return to school dates:

- postponing the start of the school year which is scheduled for January 31

- 'bi-model' learning – a combination of classroom and home learning

- starting the school year as planned

Education Department, in conjunction with SA Health, will brief parents, teachers and students with a decision by Friday.

