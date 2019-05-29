The parents of a toddler who was beaten to death are continuing the fight to keep his killer in jail. Eighteen month old Hemi Goodwin-Burke was brutally bashed when Matthew James Ireland was babysitting him in Moranbah four years ago. Last week his killer applied for parole after being sentenced to eight years in 2017.

LNP Shadow Attorney-General David Janetzki was in town yesterday to push the State Government for harsher penalties for child killers. Mackay and Whitsunday homes aren't being very recycle savvy. Last financial year the population grow less than 2%, while rubbish increased by 11%

A Government strategy report finding the scary numbers and suggesting Queensland moves to a more circular economy. The State Government wants to boost the current recycling figure of 31% to 80% by 2030.

A shocking report is claiming almost half of regional businesses aren’t complying with workplace laws. The Fair Work Ombudsman behind the findings, their report showing thousands of companies are failing to pay workers correctly. ACTU Assistant Secretary Liam O’Brien says it's happening in all sectors across Mackay and The Whitsundays not just a select few.

NPL action is back in Mackay for round nineteen this weekend Pre-games will kick off from midday at the Magpies Sporting Club with Magpies Prem White taking on City Brothers Eagles. The main event getting underway from 6pm when Magpies Crusaders United take on Western Pride. General Manager Darren Smith says Centre back Raffi Krissian is bringing a much needed boost to the side.