Parents Of Slain Teen Push For Tougher Laws For Youth Criminals

Parents of murdered teenager Angus Beaumont have appeared in Queensland State Parliament in a push for tougher laws for youth offenders.

Angus was murdered by two teenage boys who plunged a 14cm knife into the 15-year-old’s chest in Redcliffe in March of 2020.

At the time of the murder, the offenders were both aged 14 and had significant criminal records with one of the teens on probation while the other was out on bail.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The two teenagers were officially sentenced in Brisbane Supreme Court and received seven years behind bars but will only be required to serve a portion of that sentence before being released by their 21st birthdays.

Parents of the slain teenager, Michelle Liddle and Ben Beaumont have launched a petition pushing for tougher laws for youth offenders including no bail for violent offenders and to make breach of bail an offence.

Mr Beaumont told The Courier Mail the punishment for violent youth offenders such as the teens responsible for their son’s death are currently too soft.

“At the moment, they’re getting a slap on the wrist and it’s not hard enough,” he said.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.