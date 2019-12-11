Park Closure for Avon Valley National Park in the Shire of Toodyay and City of Swan

The Parks and Wildlife Service has issued a Park Closure for Avon Valley National Park in the Shire of Toodyay and City of Swan.

The park will be closed from Wednesday, 11 December to Monday, 16 December due to forecast severe fire danger.

WHAT TO DO:

People are urged to avoid the area, follow the advice of Parks and Wildlife Service staff and observe signage.

People already in the area should leave for a safer place.

For more information, contact your local Parks and Wildlife Service office.

KEEP UP TO DATE:

Visit www.emergency.wa.gov.au, call the Parks and Wildlife Service Mundaring Office on 9290 6100, follow us on Twitter or Facebook