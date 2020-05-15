Parking changes on Vaughan Street to accommodate COVID-19 GP Respiratory Clinic at Princess Park Clinic

Greater Shepparton City Council are advising local motorists that curb-side parking along Vaughan Street, between Welsford St and Wyndham St, and in the car park located between Princess Park Clinic and Goulburn Valley Water – Shepparton Water Treatment Plant, will alter in the coming months to accommodate a temporary COVID-19 testing clinic at the Princess Park Clinic.

The testing clinic is part of the Federal Government’s decision to fund up to 100 GP respiratory clinics to help protect Australians.

Due to the testing clinic, certain parking bays in the car park between Goulburn Valley Water – Shepparton Water Treatment Plant and Princess Park Clinic will be reserved indefinitely, effective immediately.

The clinic will also see curb-side parking along Vaughan Street, between Welsford St and Wyndham St, altered from all-day parking to two-hour parking. Centre of the road parking will not change.

Access to the car park behind the buildings in Welsford St will not be affected by the clinic.

Works to install the temporary testing clinic started yesterday Thursday 14 May, with works to be finalised early next week, and testing to begin shortly after.

The clinic will be testing residents with flu-like symptoms only, and will run throughout the winter months to cope with the expected rise in testing in flu season.

“We thank the community for their patience while the respiratory clinic is installed and running for the coming months,” Mayor Cr Seema Abdullah said.

“We continue to encourage the community to undertake a test if you show any signs of cold or flu symptoms.”

For more information on the clinic, please call the Princess Park Clinic on 5821 9655.

More information: https://www.health.gov.au/initiatives-and-programs/coronavirus-covid-19-gp-respiratory-clinics