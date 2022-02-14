Parliament Marks Anniversary Of National Apology To Australia’s Stolen Generations

Sunday marked 14 years since former prime minister Kevin Rudd delivered the National Apology to Australia's Stolen Generations.

It was February 13, 2008, when Rudd apologised to the stolen generations of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples who were who were forcibly removed as children from their family, culture, language, and community.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Australia Today's Morning Agenda with Natarsha Belling - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

A turning point in Australia's colonial history, the apology allowed an actionable segue for deep and profound cultural changes to be made in righting the wrongs of the past.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison delivered a ministerial statement, on Monday, apologising for the brutality, for “lives damaged and destroyed”.

“We are sorry,” he said, followed by “Sorry is not the hardest word to say. The hardest is ‘I forgive you’.”

In Morrison's address, he spoke of a new national cultural precinct planned for Canberra, Ngurra.

“It will tell stories long after all of us who are here have departed. It would tell those stories in truth, honesty, love, patriotism, and pride". - PM Morrison

Meanwhile, Labor MP and Indigenous Australian Linda Burney emphasised that the apology was a “cultural moment shared by the country”.

"We should never leave it unstated just how long the reconciliation journey has been in our country. The apology was not the work of one person only, was not the sentence that ends the story. It was a way marker and a century of work – a marker that shows how far we have come but showed us what we can achieve and how much further we have to travel."

Ms Burney was also quick to point out to those in parliament of inequalities across the cultural divide with low vaccination rates in Indigenous communities.

"Every day I hold my breath and hope because that failure could mean me, and for far too many that carry our culture and language," she said. "Our elders are our libraries. They are our internet, and they cannot be replaced."

Looking to the future, the first Aboriginal woman to be elected to the Australian House of Representatives said the next steps for reconciliation, included a voice to parliament.

"Now is the moment straight on the time. It’s here to give First Nations people our voice in the decisions made about us".

"They are the next steps in our reconciliation journey, a journey over a century-long, a journey Aboriginal people started on decades before we were counted as citizens," she said. "It is up to us as a parliament, as a people, to resolutely take the next steps and lay down our own marker. We can do this."

The sentiment was supported by Opposition leader Anthony Albanese who confirmed Labor was committed to adopting the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

The Uluru Statement from the Heart as mapped by First Nations people, calls for “constitutional reforms to empower our people and take a rightful place in our own country”.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.