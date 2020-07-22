Parramatta Coach Brad Arthur Dismisses "Barbs" From Wests Tigers
Drama has been bubbling between the Wests Tigers and Parramatta Eels ahead of their clash on Thursday night but coach Brad Arthur isn't having a bar of it.
The Eels released a statement on Sunday, disputing a report in the Sun-Herald that claimed Ryan Matterson had left the Tigers by telling them they'd never win a Grand Final.
But Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe responded later that evening, doubling down on the report and taking a swipe at Matterson in the process.
Now, Parramatta coach Brad Arthur has told Triple M what he thinks of the situation, after MG asked if his side would be using the comments as motivation for Thursday's game.
Arthur was also pretty frank when it came to dissecting the Eels' 22-18 loss to Manly on Saturday, admitting it was defensive attitude that let the until-then top-of-the-ladder side down.
Hear that, plus what Arthur would - or wouldn't - change about Nathan Brown in the full chat below.
