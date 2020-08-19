Parramatta Eels Captain Clint Gutherson On The Two Teams He Doesn't Want To See In The Finals

He's gearing up for an almighty clash with the Melbourne Storm on Thursday night, but that doesn't mean Eels captain Clint Gutherson isn't up for some questions about the finals.

On Tuesday night's The Rush Hour with MG, Gutho was asked which of the two teams currently in ninth and tenth spots - Wests Tigers and Manly Sea Eagles respectively - he would least like to come up against in the finals.

It proved a much tricker question than first thought.

Listen below:

Aside from that, most of Gutho's focus is firmly on Parramatta's Round 15 meeting against the Storm who are just above the Eels on the ladder.

And there's double the motivation for the teams to get a win on Thursday: Beers.

Hear the full chat below:

