Parramatta Hooker Reed Mahoney Explains The Eels' Plan Of Attack In The Run-Up To Their Clash With Manly

Parramatta may have crashed back into the 2020 season in spectacular fashion last Thursday but that doesn't mean they're taking the foot off the gas for Round 4.

The Eels are set to face the Sea Eagles on Saturday evening, less than a week after the Manly side dominated the Bulldogs 32-6.

It was a similar scoreline to the Eels' 34-6 win over the Broncos, prompting hooker Reed Mahoney to tell Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG: "It's shaping up to be a great contest".

Below, Mahoney explains how Parramatta are preparing for the game at Bankwest, and how they plan to prevent Tom Trbojevic from backing up last week's performance.

There's a lot going on for Mahoney at the moment; he's dealing with contract negotiations and the possibility of getting the call up for the Maroons while he remains, like every other player, still in strict lockdown as he follows the NRL's directives to mitigate the risk of contracting Coronavirus.

In all cases, the 22-year-old has his eyes on the prize - and that includes a big breakfast and coffee at his favourite cafe.

