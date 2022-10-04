Parramatta Lack Preparation For Big Games

Wendell Sailor shares his thoughts on The Rush Hour after Parramatta Eels' lacklustre display in their 2022 NRL Grand Final loss to rivals Penrith Panthers.

Jude Bolton made reference to the Eels starting slow in their last three Grand Final appearances, as their long 36-year premiership drought continues.

"Fans get excited but the players, they don't mean it,

"But they get caught in it."

