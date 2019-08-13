Parramatta Or Manly: Which Club Cops The Punishment For Shaun Lane Allegations?

While the Parramatta Eels have confirmed that they are co-operating with the NRL Integrity Unit, questions have been asked as to whether they should be the ones to cop the punishment over the latest social media controversy.

Photos of Shaun Lane holding a plastic bag containing a white substance began circulating yesterday, believed to have been taken during Manly's Mad Monday celebrations last year - before Lane joined the Eels.

Channel 9's Danny Weidler explained to Triple M's Moonman In The Morning what we'll likely see as a result of the Integrity Unit's investigations.

Listen below:

Weidler also gave context to the allegations, explaining why he doesn't think Lane will "have the book thrown at him".

Hear the full chat below:

Don't miss a minute of Moonman in the Morning; listen live from 6am weekdays on 104.9 Triple M or download the Triple M app to Catch-Up now.