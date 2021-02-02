Part Of Platypus Beach Has Been Closed Off Until The End Of April

A SMALL section of Platypus Beach will be closed to the public from Monday, February 8, until Friday, April 30.

Mackay Sugar Limited has appointed contractor McElligotts to complete necessary repairs to a section of the railway bridge at Mirani. As a result, a small section of Platypus Beach, near the bridge, must be closed for the safety of beach visitors.

The rest of the beach, including the area used to launch watercraft into the river, will remain open.

The work area will be cordoned off with barriers and floating ropes across the river to prevent access to the work site for visitors’ safety. The exclusion zone will apply from Monday morning, although the barriers will be in place from today (Wednesday).

Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.