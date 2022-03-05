Parts Of Adelaide Experience Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake

An earthquake tremor has been felt in and around Adelaide on Sunday morning.

A magnitude 3.8 quake was recorded near Mount Barker, approximately 25 km southeast of the state's capital city.

Online, many South Aussies reported a tremor as far as Murray Bridge, 78 km away from Adelaide.

The Bureau of Meteorology said there was no threat of tsunami or further natural escalation in Australia.

It was the largest earthquake experienced near Adelaide in over a decade.

In Adelaide Hills, locals reported of some minor property damage as windows and rooms rattled.

