Parts of Western Sydney May Face Harsher Lockdown Restrictions

The NSW Government are considering tougher restrictions in parts of Western Sydney.

Residents in Sydney's Southwest are being warned they may face harsher restrictions with half of Wednesday's cases popping up in Fairfield, Liverpool and Canterbury Bankstown.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro says the government is looking at ways they can further contain the latest outbreak.

"A lot of community transmission, a lot of movement of people. We’ve extended the lockdown so the whole of Sydney’s going through this pain and if it means an additional pain in some areas, we’ll give that consideration.” - NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro

