Passenger Dies In Horror Crash At Tamborine Mountain

A man has been killed and another has been injured in a horror crash at Tamborine on Sunday evening.

The 41-year-old was the passenger of a vehicle travelling along Williamson Road which left the road and hit a pole near Waterford Tamborine Road.

Emergency services were called out to the scene shortly after where they found the man suffering from critical injuries.

Despite assistance from emergency services, the man passed away at the scene.

The 24-year-old woman driving the car was treated at the scene before being transported to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

An investigation into the crash has been established by the forensic crash unit.

Investigators are urging anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact police.

