Passengers Escorted Off Qantas Flight Following Security Breach

A security screening issue has seen more than 200 passengers of a Qantas flight at Melbourne airport escorted off the plane.

The flight was categorised as an ‘unscreened aircraft’ after authorities were notified that a passenger on the flight had not been properly screened.

Passengers were escorted from the aircraft to be rescreened after Qantas flight 487 from Sydney to Melbourne landed at Melbourne airport.

A Qantas spokesperson told 9NEWS that a passenger had somehow managed to pass through without the necessary security checks.

"As a precaution all passengers were escorted from the airport when it landed and taken through the screened part of the airport into the unscreened area," the spokesperson said.

"We will investigate to understand how this incident occurred and we apologise for any inconvenience to passengers on the flight."

After the flight landed, passengers were escorted to a screening area to be rescreened.

Passengers were told they were not permitted to use the bathroom or leave their escorts until after the rescreening was completed.

