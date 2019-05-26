Passengers Take Wheel Of Out-Of-Control Bus On The M1

Quick acting bus passengers have potentially helped avoid a nasty accident on the M1 overnight.

Their bus driver started having a suspected medical episode while behind the wheel, travelling north on the Pacific Motorway at Reedy Creek around 9:45 on Sunday night.

According to the Queensland Ambulance Service, passengers managed to grab the wheel and gain control of the vehicle, before bringing it to a stop without serious incident.

The driver was later taken to Robina Hospital for further assessment.