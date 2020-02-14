"Past His Best" | Ryan Girdler Doesn't See How Israel Folau Fits Into Tongan National Side

Triple M's Ryan Girdler doesn't see how Israel Folau fits into the Tongan national side, if he was to return to the International game.

Tongan prop Andrew Fifita said he would welcome Folau into the side, on a few conditions, but according to Girdler the former Queensland Origin representative is "past his best" and shouldn't take the spot of an upcoming young talent.

"I don't know why they'd bring in a negative distraction and all the noise that comes with it," Girdler told The Rush Hour with MG.

"They had (Daniel) Tupou, (David) Fusitu'a, (Will) Hopoate at fullback and there's so many brilliant young Polynesian players coming through the NRL system at the moment I don't think they need him."

Folau is set to debut for Catalans Dragons in the English Super League this weekend.