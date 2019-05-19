Pat Conaghan Secures Cowper For The Coalition

The Nationals' Pat Conaghan has claimed victory in the Federal Election.

Mr Conaghan was expecting a close battle with popular Independent Robert Oakeshott, however the challenge laid down by the former Lyne MP fell short.

Mr Conaghan said that people looked at the issues they face and decided to vote accordingly.

"They are concerned about where the jobs are going to be, they are concerned about cost of living and that's what we stood for", he said.

With just over 75% of the vote counted, Mr Conaghan held a resounding 48% of the primary vote, ahead of Mr Oakeshott's 24.5%, and 13.5% for Labor's Andrew Woodward.

On a 2-party preferred basis, Mr Conaghan leads 56.6% to Mr Oakeshott 43.4%.

The Nationals have also retained the electorate of Lyne, with Dr David Gillespie comfortably outpacing Labor's Phil Costa.