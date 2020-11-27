Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate's Gavan Bretz Explains What's Driving The Surge In Rockhampton Property

Banksy & Pinky were joined by Gavan Bretz from Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate to chat about what's driving the surge in Rockhampton Real Estate.

They spoke to Gavan about starting with the team early this year and how Pat O'Driscoll have gone throughout COVID-19.

There's a surge in the local property market and Gavan told us why that's happening and why people are moving to Rockhampton!

If you're looking to buy, sell or rent, you can register with the Pat O'Driscoll leasing team on 4927 2122 or at pogre.com.au

Missed the chat? Here's what Pat O'Driscoll's Gavan Bretz had to say about the surge in Rockhampton property: