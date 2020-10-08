Pat Yourselves On The Back Perth. WA Smashes The Containers For Change Recycling Numbers!

It's back. Another week of the podcast that's all about Perth! Sandgroper City.

On this week's ep

Kalbarri: A holiday hotspot but how about that Indian Ocean Drive, hey?

We reveal the number of beverage containers that WA recycled last week as part of the Containers For Change scheme. Epic.

Freo's Kings Square to get a name change. Is it a good thing?

Pixar Putt: Still epic - tickets here

A new place in town for Sunday brunch - Songbird at The Ritz Carlton

The comedy festival in Hamilton Hill that will have you "splitting your sides" - tickets here

LISTEN:

All that and more on the podcast that's all about #Perth.