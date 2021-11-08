Patient Harm Under Investigation At Mackay Base Hospital

The state's Shadow Cabinet has made a podium pitstop in Mackay as a review continues into alleged patient harm at the Base Hospital.

On November 1, an investigation was launched into the hospital's obstetrics department after concerns were raised over patient safety.

Management, administration and delivery of obstetrics and gynaecology services, will all go under the microscope, with patient feedback a component of the investigation with incidents and complaints recorded at MHHS from July 1, 2019, through to Sunday, October 31, 2021, under review.

Speaking in the Sugar City, LNP Leader David Crisafulli wants to see a thorough and genuine report.

"We want to know what has gone wrong," he said.

"I don't accept that a review like we saw at Caboolture gives people the answers after some of the horrendous stories I've seen of botched surgeries and allegations of that that have ripped their lives apart".

"So, I'm putting the government on notice right now," Mr Crisafulli warned.

Mackay Hospital and Health Service’s chief executive Lisa Davies Jones has confirmed the findings would be shared with the community after the review panel has submitted its report.

“Mackay HHS takes all concerns seriously and I expect the independent reviewers will assess all feedback thoroughly,” she said.

“If any woman is yet to provide feedback she wants considered, now is the time to do so on our hotline.” - Ms Davies Jones

A hotline has been set up for patients to provide feedback about obstetrics and gynaecological surgical services at the hospital on (07) 4885 6244 and will be manned between 8:30am to 4:30pm Monday to Friday.

