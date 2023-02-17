Patient Severely Burnt Mid-Surgery Following Fire In Operating Room

A patient at a Perth hospital has suffered serious burns after a fire broke out in the operating theatre mid-surgery.

A male patient was in surgery at St John of God Subiaco Hospital in Perth’s CBD on Tuesday when a blaze erupted inside the operating theatre.

The man is believed to have suffered severe burns during the incident.

Doctors attempted to treat the man before transporting him to the State Burns Service at the Fiona Stanley Hospital.

As of Friday afternoon, the man is understood to be in critical but stable condition.

St John of God Subiaco Hospital acting chief executive Jenny Brenton told News.com.au that a “serious incident” had unfolded at the hospital on Tuesday.

“We advised the patient’s family of the situation immediately following the incident and we recognise this is a difficult time for them,” she said.

“We have commenced a full investigation and analysis to determine the cause. We will continue to keep the patient and family informed as this progresses.

“We are unable to comment any further about the circumstances and details due to privacy laws.”

A full investigation into the incident has been established.

