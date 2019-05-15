Patients Clog Up Hospital Wait Rooms With Ingrown Toenails And Other Minor Woes

Blisters and ingrown toenails are just some of the minor woes Gold Coasters raced to the hospital for in the past year.

They were among thousands of non-urgent issues treated at local Emergency Departments, out of the 173,000 patients who came through the doors over 12 months.



Others include people getting prescriptions filled or requesting medical certificates.

The Gold Coast Primary Health Network has now launched a campaign encouraging those with minor aches and pains to head to a GP or pharmacy instead of clogging up emergency wait rooms ahead of the peak winter season.

Dr Carl de Wet said people need to consider if their ailment needs serious care before heading to hospital.

"There are alternatives for many patients where they can receive high-quality care... like their GP practice."



He said patients with non-urgent issues hospitals risk waiting a very long time to be seen.

"In our busy emergency departments we have to care for our sickest patients first," he said.

You can also give 13HEALTH a call to assess if you need to go to a hospital.