Patients With Cystic Fibrosis Take Part In The Don't Rush Challenge For CF Awareness Month

This May, we're celebrating Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month by starting a conversation about CF.

Conquer Cystic Fibrosis is a volunteer run organisation with no salary or administration costs, meaning they're able to channel all money raised to life-saving research and services.

The organisation has done incredible work through generous donations since 2002, raising over $3.1M through their annual Grand Ball, contributing to more than 25 research projects, and the "CFWA Conquer Cystic Fibrosis Capel Vale PhD Scholarship Award".

Regarding the scholarship, CCF stated:

"This award provided $30,000 to a doctor who was studying endpoint predictors for structural lung damage in CF. This work was considered extremely important as it will help keep young lungs healthy for longer, and delay or prevent structural lung damage in children in the years ahead. It is widely known that it is easier to keep young lungs healthy than treat diseased lungs, so the importance of this research cannot be over emphasised."

The organisation has also partnered with the Institute of Respiratory Health to develop the CCF Research Program, committing $1M over the next 5 years to fund 3 new post graduate PhD Scholarships, including:

Conquer Cystic Fibrosis Advanced Clinical PhD Scholarship

Conquer Cystic Fibrosis Allied Health Professional PhD Scholarship

Conquer Cystic Fibrosis Scientist PhD Scholarship

With May being Cystic Fibrosis month, CF patients have been spreading awareness by participating in the #dontrushchallenge.

Jackie Fraser was one participant, sharing the following video to her Facebook page with a plea for donations.

"As the vulnerable members of society those living with Cystic Fibrosis rely on the general public taking precautions and being vigilant with hand hygiene and vaccines. We also rely on donations for research. Research is the only way we’re going to find a cure and a cure is the only way our suffering will end." - Jackie Fraser

Check out the video...

Donate to Conquer Cystic Fibrosis to assist them in their work this CF Awareness Month, or take part in the Don't Rush Challenge to help spread awareness.

