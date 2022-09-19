Patrick Cripps Jokingly Asks For Replica Brownlow To Give His QC

Patrick Cripps joined Dead Set Legends with Joey, Jay and Kath fresh off his Brownlow triumph in the final round last night!

After being suspended late in the season, the marathon hearing that led to his suspension being overturned proved to be vital in his Brownlow claim, and he knows he owes his lawyer!

“Have you spoken to your legal representative that got you off that charge in Round 21? What are you gonna send this man?”

“Yeah I asked Gil for a replica!”

