Patrick Cripps On Carlton's Improvement In 2020
Carlton skipper Patrick Cripps joined the Hot Breakfast this morning following the Blues' one-point victory over arch rivals Essendon.
The Blues have won two games in a row including a major upset over Geelong down at Kardinia Park. Cripps touched on why they are an improved side this year.
He also addressed on the state of the game & Liam Jones' 'header' that saved the game on Saturday night!
