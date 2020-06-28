Patrick Cripps On Carlton's Improvement In 2020

Carlton skipper Patrick Cripps joined the Hot Breakfast this morning following the Blues' one-point victory over arch rivals Essendon.

The Blues have won two games in a row including a major upset over Geelong down at Kardinia Park. Cripps touched on why they are an improved side this year.

He also addressed on the state of the game & Liam Jones' 'header' that saved the game on Saturday night! 

