Patrick Cripps On His Childhood Idols Reaching Out After His Brownlow Win

Patrick Cripps dropped by Dead Set Legends with Joey, Jay and Kath this morning and spoke about his childhood idols Ben Cousins and Chris Judd reaching out to him after his amazing Brownlow win in the final round.

“My idols growing up were Benny Cousins and Chris Judd, and I got a message from both of them once I won it. That was pretty special.”

Crippa also spoke about the night as a whole, the celebrations after the win, and his big day on media street!

