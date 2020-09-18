Patrick Dangerfield Reflects On His 'Media Watch' Content With Damo & Tom Browne

Patrick Dangerfield joined the Friday Huddle tonight following his viral videos where he turned the tables on Damian Barrett & Tom Browne!

Barrett & Browne spoke to Dangerfield live on the show tonight.

Danger doubled down and sprayed Damo for his kit again and explained how excited the Geelong boys were to spy on the journos.

LISTEN HERE:

Paddy was quite cheeky saying the Gary Ablett & Tom Hawkins were dishing out just as much feedback behind the scenes before the camera started rolling.

Catch the full chat with Danger here! He revealed Gary Ablett's ridiculous Mad Monday promise, traded barbs with Juddy & much more!