Patrick Dangerfield Says The AFLPA Were Only Given The Worst Case, 20 Week Hub Scenario By The AFL

AFLPA president Patrick Dangerfield says that his organisation was only presented with the worst case, 20 week hub scenario by the AFL.

“That was the information that we were given (that the AFL would want the players to be put in to hubs away from families for 20 weeks),” Dangerfield said on Dead Set Legends with Emma Freedman, Jay Clark and Joey Montagna.

“To be honest it’s the only relevant information because it’s the worst case scenario.

“So yeah we can, and we’re all hoping for the best case scenario, but you have to plan for the worst.

“And given that’s the only set of information we were given from the AFL, that was what we presented to our players.

“Now we all hope, and clearly the AFL, we’re all hoping for a better solution to this, but regardless of whether and how possible it is, we still need to discuss it.

“So that information still has to be given to our players anyway, but that’s what we were presented.”

Dangerfield also discussed the media’s portrayal of the AFLPA, getting back on the park and more.

