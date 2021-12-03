Patty Mills, Evonne Goolagong Recognised At Sporting Hall Of Fame

Australian basketball hero Patty Mills and former Tennis superstar Evonne Goolagong have been recognised with awards at the 2021 Australian Sporting Hall of Fame event.

Mills was the recipient of the most prestigious accolade in Australian sport, winning the 2021 Don (Bradman) Award for the athlete who most inspired the nation with on-field performance.

The Brooklyn Nets guard helped lead the Australian men's basketball team to its first ever medal at any tournament, claiming Bronze at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

"I never set out to win awards like this," Mills said from the United States.



"I go about my craft as a professional and learn ways to get better, trying to carry myself in a way that I think can inspire others. Being recognised in this way to me isn’t about who I sit alongside, it’s about how I can inspire others with my journey."

The national flag-bearer was one of the players of the tournament, highlighted by a 42-point performance against Slovenia to finish third in the standings.

The award is named after cricket icon Sir Don Bradman.

Tennis great and Sport Australia Hall of Fame Legend Evonne Goolagong-Cawley was named the inaugural winner of The Dawn Award.

Goolagong was recognised for courageous achievements against all odds during her career, with a unanimous decision given her seven grand-slams.

"To win The Dawn Award is an incredible honour,” Evonne said. "I have been unwell and this has been the ultimate cheer-up for me. To be the first recipient makes it even more special."

