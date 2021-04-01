Paul Dempsey From Something For Kate On What The Music Industry Needs

Joining triple M's The Marty Sheargold Show to play the new single from Something For Kate, the band's frontman Paul Dempsey weighed in on the current climate for live music.

It's been a tough year for our local music industry, in particular for live music with the cancellation of BluesFest this week.

Paul discussed how hard it is currently for musicians, venues and industry saying: "People just want consistency".

Listen to the full interview with Paul Dempsey:





Watch Paul Dempsey perform live from the airlock:



For all that matters in Triple M Rock News:



Never miss anything from the world of rock with the Best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Make sure you get the LiSTNR app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss any of our best stuff!