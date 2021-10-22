Paul Dempsey Nominates (And Covers) A Divinyls Classic For Triple M's Great Aussie Songbook

Something For Kate frontman Paul Dempsey has, once again, blown our minds with something very special for Triple M's Oztober.

Following his epic past performances at our Garage (and Virtual Garage) Sessions, SFK really got on board this year by nominating an absolute classic from Divinyls... and then performing it!

Paul loves 'Back To The Wall' for its "foreboding" and "simplicity", plus of course the incredible Chrissy Amphlett.

In fact, the band love it so much, they covered it! How good is this:

Keep your nominations for Triple M's Great Aussie Songbook coming in! We'll reveal the songs that made it next Friday, October 29!