Paul Dempsey Plays The Brand New Something For Kate Song Live From Eddie's Desktop

It's been a long time, but Melbourne band Something For Kate are back with their first new single in 8 years, Situation Room.

Although it was written last year, the three piece released the new single now, of which the timing couldn't be more fitting. Talking about the song to Triple M's The Hot Breakfast, Something For Kate frontman Paul Dempsey said "it's one of those songs that you try as hard as you can to avoid disaster, but life throws you those huge curveballs and the songs about that moment of surrender, but it's a celebration of that thing".

Catch up on the full interview:





Not letting the current situation get in the way of our exclusive performances, Paul Dempsey has given our famous live music segment, Live From Eddie's Desk new life, giving us a performance Live From Eddie's Desktop, performing live on the show at home, in isolation.

Situation Room by Something For Kate is available now, stream it here and watch the performance Live From Eddie's Desktop:





More info: somethingforkate.com



Catch up on the best of Live From Eddie's Desk:





Catch up on the Best of Triple M Rock:





There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Soft Rock, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.

