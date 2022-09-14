Paul Gallen Tees Off Over ‘$1-Million Bounty’ Ahead Of Hodges/Hannant Fight Night

ON TRIPLE M BREAKFAST

Article heading image for Paul Gallen Tees Off Over ‘$1-Million Bounty’ Ahead Of Hodges/Hannant Fight Night

MAIN EVENT

Paul Gallen has teed-off over the reported "$1-Million bounty" on the line in tonight's historic fight night. 

Ahead of his fights with Justin Hodges & Ben Hannant, promoter No Limit Boxing has apparently put $1-million on the line for the Queenslanders to knockout Gallen and earn a rematch with Gallen in December. 

The G-Train was asked about the situation when he joined Triple M Breakfast on fight day! 

LISTEN BELOW:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!

 

