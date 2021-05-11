Paul Kelly And His Band Announce Australian Regional Tour
Triple M presents
Frontier Touring are thrilled to announce that revered Australian singer-songwriter Paul Kelly will be joined by his band to embark on their On The Road Again tour this July and August.
The tour will see Kelly and his band tour regional towns and cities across the Australian East Coast, performing to 24 audiences over two months.
Kelly’s band will be joining him on all tour dates, including Vika and Linda Bull, Bill McDonald, Peter Luscombe, Ash Naylor and Cameron Bruce.
Kelly will take to the stage in Caloundra, Toowoomba, Gold Coast, Ipswich, Rockhampton, Mackay, Cairns, Port Douglas, Meeniyan, Hobart, Warrnambool, Bendigo, Geelong, Ballarat, Merimbula, Thirroul, Bathurst, Newcastle, Forster, Coffs Harbour, Tamworth and Yamba.
Inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 1997, Paul Kelly is distinguished as one of Australia’s greatest performers and songwriters, with a prolific 25 studio albums, multiple film soundtracks, and two live albums to his name. 2017’s Life Is Fine saw Kelly finally achieve his first ARIA #1 album, also earning him ARIA Awards for Best Male, Best Adult Contemporary Album, Best Cover Art and Engineer Of The Year.
In the height of the 2020 lockdown, the renowned performer got to work performing on Channel Nine’s Music From The Home Front, ABC’s The Sound TV series and the Victorian Government’s The State of Music livestream as part of the Victoria Together Initiative.
Hear the man himself, Paul Kelly, talk us through some of his hits:
Never stopping, in 2020 Paul Kelly also released the album Please Leave Your Light On with Australian pianist and composer Paul Grabowsky. The studio album features twelve adaptions of Kelly’s originals, with Grabowsky describing the collaboration as primarily driven by a mutual and ongoing “fascination with music in its many forms”.
Frontier Members can access their pre-sale from Tuesday 18 May, before tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday 20 May. Secure tickets early to avoid missing out!
PAUL KELLY WITH HIS BAND
ON THE ROAD AGAIN
AUSTRALIAN TOUR
JULY & AUGUST 2021
Presented by Frontier Touring & Triple M (Toowoomba, Rockhampton, Mackay, Cairns, Hobart, Bendigo, Bathurst, Coffs Harbour, Gold Coast & Newcastle).
FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE
via frontiertouring.com/paulkelly
Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 18 May (12noon AEST)
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Thursday 20 May (12noon AEST)
Thursday 1 July
Kings Theatre | Caloundra, QLD
Licensed All Ages
theeventscentre.com.au | Ph: 07 5491 4240
Friday 2 July
Empire Theatre | Toowoomba, QLD
Presented by Triple M
All Ages
empiretheatre.com.au | Ph: 1300 655 299
Saturday 3 July
HOTA Theatre | Gold Coast, QLD
Presented by Triple M
GA Licensed All Ages
hota.com.au | Ph: 07 5588 4000
Sunday 4 July
Ipswich Civic Centre | Ipswich, QLD
Licensed All Ages
ipswichciviccentre.com.au | Ph: 07 3810 6100
Tuesday 13 July
Pilbeam Theatre | Rockhampton, QLD
Presented by Triple M
Licensed All Ages
seeitlive.com.au | Ph: 07 4927 4111
Wednesday 14 July
Mackay Entertainment & Convention Centre | Mackay, QLD
Presented by Triple M
Licensed All Ages
themecc.com.au | Ph: 07 4961 9777
Thursday 15 July
Cairns Performing Arts Centre | Cairns, QLD
Presented by Triple M
Licensed All Ages
ticketlink.com.au | Ph: 1300 855 835
Saturday 17 July
Yacht Club | Port Douglas, QLD
18+
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849
Tuesday 20 July
Meeniyan Town Hall | Meeniyan, VIC
All Ages
oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545
Wednesday 21 July
Meeniyan Town Hall | Meeniyan, VIC
All Ages
oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545
Friday 23 July
Odeon Theatre | Hobart, TAS
Presented by Triple M
Licensed All Ages
oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545
Tuesday 27 July
Lighthouse Theatre | Warrnambool, VIC
Licensed All Ages
lighthousetheatre.com.au | Ph: 03 5559 4999
Wednesday 28 July
Lighthouse Theatre | Warrnambool, VIC
Licensed All Ages
lighthousetheatre.com.au | Ph: 03 5559 4999
Thursday 29 July
Ulumbarra Theatre | Bendigo, VIC
Presented by Triple M
Licensed All Ages
bendigoregion.com.au | Ph: 03 5434 6100
Friday 30 July
Costa Hall | Geelong, VIC
All Ages
geelongartscentre.org.au | Ph: 1300 251 200
Saturday 31 July
Her Majesty’s Theatre | Ballarat, VIC
All Ages
hermaj.com | Ph: 03 5333 5888
Wednesday 4 August
Club Sapphire | Merimbula, NSW
18+
outix.com.au | Ph: 1800 068 849
Thursday 5 August
Anita’s Theatre | Thirroul, NSW
18+
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100
Saturday 7 August
Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre | Bathurst, NSW
Presented by Triple M
Licensed All Ages
bmec.com.au | Ph: 02 6333 6161
Sunday 8 August
Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW
Presented by Triple M
Licensed All Ages
civictheatre.com.au | Ph: 02 4929 1977
Wednesday 11 August
Club Forster | Forster, NSW
Licensed All Ages
clubforster.com.au | Ph: 02 6591 6591
Thursday 12 August
The Hoey Moey | Coffs Harbour, NSW
Presented by Triple M
18+
oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545
Friday 13 August
Tamworth War Memorial Town Hall | Tamworth, NSW
Licensed All Ages
tamworthtownhall.com.au | Ph: 02 6767 5200
Saturday 14 August
Yamba Bowling Club | Yamba, NSW
18+
yambabowlingclub.com.au | Ph: 02 6646 2305
