Paul Kelly And His Band Announce Australian Regional Tour

Frontier Touring are thrilled to announce that revered Australian singer-songwriter Paul Kelly will be joined by his band to embark on their On The Road Again tour this July and August.

The tour will see Kelly and his band tour regional towns and cities across the Australian East Coast, performing to 24 audiences over two months.

Kelly’s band will be joining him on all tour dates, including Vika and Linda Bull, Bill McDonald, Peter Luscombe, Ash Naylor and Cameron Bruce.

Kelly will take to the stage in Caloundra, Toowoomba, Gold Coast, Ipswich, Rockhampton, Mackay, Cairns, Port Douglas, Meeniyan, Hobart, Warrnambool, Bendigo, Geelong, Ballarat, Merimbula, Thirroul, Bathurst, Newcastle, Forster, Coffs Harbour, Tamworth and Yamba.

Inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 1997, Paul Kelly is distinguished as one of Australia’s greatest performers and songwriters, with a prolific 25 studio albums, multiple film soundtracks, and two live albums to his name. 2017’s Life Is Fine saw Kelly finally achieve his first ARIA #1 album, also earning him ARIA Awards for Best Male, Best Adult Contemporary Album, Best Cover Art and Engineer Of The Year.

In the height of the 2020 lockdown, the renowned performer got to work performing on Channel Nine’s Music From The Home Front, ABC’s The Sound TV series and the Victorian Government’s The State of Music livestream as part of the Victoria Together Initiative.



Hear the man himself, Paul Kelly, talk us through some of his hits:



Never stopping, in 2020 Paul Kelly also released the album Please Leave Your Light On with Australian pianist and composer Paul Grabowsky. The studio album features twelve adaptions of Kelly’s originals, with Grabowsky describing the collaboration as primarily driven by a mutual and ongoing “fascination with music in its many forms”.





Frontier Members can access their pre-sale from Tuesday 18 May, before tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday 20 May. Secure tickets early to avoid missing out!

PAUL KELLY WITH HIS BAND

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

AUSTRALIAN TOUR

JULY & AUGUST 2021

Presented by Frontier Touring & Triple M (Toowoomba, Rockhampton, Mackay, Cairns, Hobart, Bendigo, Bathurst, Coffs Harbour, Gold Coast & Newcastle).

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/paulkelly

Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 18 May (12noon AEST)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted



GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Thursday 20 May (12noon AEST)

Thursday 1 July

Kings Theatre | Caloundra, QLD

Licensed All Ages

theeventscentre.com.au | Ph: 07 5491 4240

Friday 2 July

Empire Theatre | Toowoomba, QLD

Presented by Triple M

All Ages

empiretheatre.com.au | Ph: 1300 655 299



Saturday 3 July

HOTA Theatre | Gold Coast, QLD

Presented by Triple M

GA Licensed All Ages

hota.com.au | Ph: 07 5588 4000

Sunday 4 July

Ipswich Civic Centre | Ipswich, QLD

Licensed All Ages

ipswichciviccentre.com.au | Ph: 07 3810 6100

Tuesday 13 July

Pilbeam Theatre | Rockhampton, QLD

Presented by Triple M

Licensed All Ages

seeitlive.com.au | Ph: 07 4927 4111

Wednesday 14 July

Mackay Entertainment & Convention Centre | Mackay, QLD

Presented by Triple M

Licensed All Ages

themecc.com.au | Ph: 07 4961 9777

Thursday 15 July

Cairns Performing Arts Centre | Cairns, QLD

Presented by Triple M

Licensed All Ages

ticketlink.com.au | Ph: 1300 855 835

Saturday 17 July

Yacht Club | Port Douglas, QLD

18+

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Tuesday 20 July

Meeniyan Town Hall | Meeniyan, VIC

All Ages

oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545

Wednesday 21 July

Meeniyan Town Hall | Meeniyan, VIC

All Ages

oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545

Friday 23 July

Odeon Theatre | Hobart, TAS

Presented by Triple M

Licensed All Ages

oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545

Tuesday 27 July

Lighthouse Theatre | Warrnambool, VIC

Licensed All Ages

lighthousetheatre.com.au | Ph: 03 5559 4999

Wednesday 28 July

Lighthouse Theatre | Warrnambool, VIC

Licensed All Ages

lighthousetheatre.com.au | Ph: 03 5559 4999

Thursday 29 July

Ulumbarra Theatre | Bendigo, VIC

Presented by Triple M

Licensed All Ages

bendigoregion.com.au | Ph: 03 5434 6100

Friday 30 July

Costa Hall | Geelong, VIC

All Ages

geelongartscentre.org.au | Ph: 1300 251 200

Saturday 31 July

Her Majesty’s Theatre | Ballarat, VIC

All Ages

hermaj.com | Ph: 03 5333 5888

Wednesday 4 August

Club Sapphire | Merimbula, NSW

18+

outix.com.au | Ph: 1800 068 849

Thursday 5 August

Anita’s Theatre | Thirroul, NSW

18+

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Saturday 7 August

Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre | Bathurst, NSW

Presented by Triple M

Licensed All Ages

bmec.com.au | Ph: 02 6333 6161

Sunday 8 August

Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW

Presented by Triple M

Licensed All Ages

civictheatre.com.au | Ph: 02 4929 1977

Wednesday 11 August

Club Forster | Forster, NSW

Licensed All Ages

clubforster.com.au | Ph: 02 6591 6591

Thursday 12 August

The Hoey Moey | Coffs Harbour, NSW

Presented by Triple M

18+

oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545

Friday 13 August

Tamworth War Memorial Town Hall | Tamworth, NSW

Licensed All Ages

tamworthtownhall.com.au | Ph: 02 6767 5200

Saturday 14 August

Yamba Bowling Club | Yamba, NSW

18+

yambabowlingclub.com.au | Ph: 02 6646 2305





paulkelly.com.au | facebook.com/paulkellyofficial Twitter @paulkelly | Instagram @paulkellyofficial

frontiertouring.com/paulkelly | facebook.com/frontiertouring Twitter @frontiertouring | Instagram @frontiertouring



Connect with us: Instagram @TripleMRock

Never miss anything from the world of rock with the Best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Make sure you get the LiSTNR app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss any of our best stuff!