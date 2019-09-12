Paul Kelly And John Williamson To Headline Dream Lineup For Australia Biggest Outback Festival

It's time for a road trip next July to the red centre because the Big Red Bash is back for another year, with a huge lineup.

Held in Birdsville, the Big Red Bash is Australia's biggest outback event and next year brings a huge local lineup, headed by Paul Kelly.

Joining Kelly in Birdsville is John Williamson, Ian Moss, Tim Finn, Ross Wilson, Thirsty Merc, Dragon, Vika & Linda Bull, Mark Gable and more.

Check the full lineup: www.bigredbash.com.au

The Big Red Bash is 7 - 9 July, get a snapshot of the festival in Busby Marou's latest music video for Over Drinking Over You, filmed at this year's festival.

Watch here

The Big Red Bash is a proudly family-friendly event, offering dog-friendly camping and concert areas, with children aged 11-and-under able to attend for free.

Tickets to 2020 Big Red Bash will go on sale next Thursday, September 19, at 9am AEDT. Tickets can be purchased from the festival’s website www.bigredbash.com.au





